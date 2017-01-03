Tahoe real estate agent named Realtor of the Year | nnbw.com

Edee Campbell, a real estate sales agent and Realtor broker manager with Sierra Nevada Properties, received the 2016 Realtor of the Year Award from the Incline Board of Realtors. Campbell was presented with the award at the installation ceremony held at The Chateau at Incline Village.

She was chosen for this honor due to her willingness to help her fellow Realtors as well as for her work in real estate.

The event was attended by dignitaries from Realty board associations from all over the state of Nevada.