Record‐setting year in passenger and cargo numbers at RNO | nnbw.com

Reno‐Tahoe International Airport (RNO) passenger numbers soared in 2016, with an increase of 6.4% over the previous year. RNO served 3,650,830 passengers in 2016, which represents the highest year‐over‐year annual growth since 2004.“This is tremendous news, not only for the airport, but for the entire Reno‐Tahoe region,” said President and CEO Marily Mora in a press release.

The rise in passenger counts can be attributed to the hard work of the Airport Board of Trustees and staff to bring new air service. In addition, the increase would not have been possible without the Regional Air Service Corporation that brings together gaming, ski, convention and visitor bureaus, business and government in support of new air service.

With the additional flights, more seats have been added to various markets, meaning that there are more opportunities for travelers to fly in and out of Reno‐Tahoe. In 2016, the airport’s seat capacity increased 8.1% over 2015. And in the past 18 months, 1,300 seats have been added to the market.

Reno‐Tahoe International Airport ended the year strong with increased passenger counts during the holidays. In December 2016, the airport served 300,543 passengers, an increase of 5.0% versus December 2015. This represents 19 consecutive months of positive passenger growth.

Air cargo is also experiencing record lift with 2016 being the best year recorded at RNO. In 2016, Reno‐Tahoe International handled 156,410,910 lbs. of air cargo, an increase of 13% over 2015. Also, 2015 was the prior record for most cargo handled, making the 13% jump that much more significant.

“The positive impact of major warehousing, e‐commerce and distribution facilities in the region cannot be understated. While boosting the local economy, these facilities also increase air cargo growth at RNO,” said Mora. “As our region continues to grow and diversify, we expect to continue to see strong air cargo lift at Reno‐Tahoe International.”