Red Carpet Events and Design expands services | nnbw.com

Red Carpet Events and Design, a premier event decor and planning company, recently announced the expansion of their services to also include destination management for groups traveling to the Reno/Tahoe area. Destination management companies offer professional services, specializing in the design and implementation of events, activities, tours, transportation and program logistics.

Red Carpet, long known for their creative and over-the-top weddings and social events, will bring their unique approach to DMC groups. This includes discovering innovative and new experiences to best showcase Reno and Tahoe. Their staff has been busily preparing for months, scouting venues and participating in activities to find the 'latest and greatest'. Red Carpet will also be able to use their own in-house decor, which includes over 30,000 square feet of furniture, drape, lighting and custom props.

Seeing an opportunity to expand into this market, Red Carpet prides themselves on being trendsetters, constantly working to provide to visitors and locals the immense variety that Reno and Tahoe have to offer. The region is currently undergoing a renaissance and Red Carpet finds it vital to take advantage of this growth.

Red Carpet's DMC services are designed to provide clients with the highest level of customer service, original experiences and an inside scoop to the best the region has to offer. Red Carpet was also recently granted membership to ADMEI, the Association of Destination Management Executives International.

Karen Nichols, Red Carpet's owner, said, "Our roots run deep in the Reno Tahoe area, where we have nurtured outstanding relationships with premier venues and vendors. Our love for our region inspires us to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences that groups will talk about for years to come."

For more information on Red Carpet Events and Design, visit http://www.redcarpeteventsanddesign.com or call 775-355-1501.