Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel to celebrate its grand opening | nnbw.com

Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel announced it will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, May 17th starting at 4:30 p.m., coinciding with the brand's annual Global Day of Discovery. Formerly the Siena Hotel, the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel became Reno's first branded, non-gaming, full-service hotel last month when it joined the growing portfolio of more than 160 Renaissance Hotels worldwide.

"We are thrilled to introduce not only the hotel, but also the Renaissance Hotels brand to Reno in such a unique and engaging way," said Fernando Leal, owner and managing partner, Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel. "Joining locales around the world including Dubai, Paris and New York, we look forward to celebrating the local businesses and artists that are truly the soul of our community here in Reno with unexpected and unusual discoveries around every corner."

Created to encourage business travelers to experience their "5 to 9" with as much vigor as they approach their "9 to 5," Global Day of Discovery will spotlight hidden gems around the globe that give neighborhoods their soul: from underground art scenes to exotic local cuisines.

Celebrating its grand opening on Global Day of Discovery, the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel will shine a light on the local artists and musicians in Reno amidst an emerging scene. The Reno Philharmonic, among other local musicians, will be playing in various spaces along with local muralists creating live and interactive art.

Throughout the evening guests will find creative food and beverage experiences in unexpected places including Reno's take on the brand's signature bar ritual, an evening tradition that marks the official end of the "9 to 5" workday, and invites guests to experience an evening of discovery. The SPCA of Northern Nevada will also be on hand with adoptable pets in the community room, a space available to non-profits and local businesses to use for free at the pet-friendly hotel. The energetic evening is likely to end at Bundox Bocce, the hotel's premiere 22,000-square-foot bocce venue which will be converted into "deBOCCEry," with a DJ and club vibes.

For more information on the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel, visit http://www.marriott.com/RNOBR or call 775-321-5830.