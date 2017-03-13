Renewable energy grant open through March 31 | nnbw.com

The Nevada State Office of USDA Rural Development is offering grants for the Rural Energy for America Program. The program helps farmers and rural small business owners invest in renewable energy systems or enhance energy efficiency.

Grant funding is available for small rural businesses and agricultural producers to assist with up to 25% of the cost to purchase and build renewable energy systems (solar, wind, hydro power, etc.) or to enhance energy efficiency with new lighting, windows or more efficient HVAC systems.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Energy Coordinator Mark Williams at the State Office of USDA Rural Development at (775) 887-1222 Ext. 116 or by email at mark.williams@nv.usda.gov. More information available online at https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/rural-energy-america-program-renewable-energy-systems-energy-efficiency .

Grant applications must be sent to the Nevada State Office of Rural Development located at 1390 S. Curry St. Carson City, NV, 89703. Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. March 31, 2017 to be eligible for consideration.