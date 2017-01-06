Reno Airport offers new option for San Jose travel | nnbw.com

Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) will begin non-stop service to San Jose, Ca., the heart of the Silicon Valley on the “LUV” airline, Southwest. Starting June 4, 2017, Southwest Airlines will offer daily, non-stop service to Mineta San Jose International Airport, adding to the summer travel options between Reno and the Bay.

The San Jose-Reno route was introduced by Southwest in 1993, until April of 2012, when Southwest left the market. Southwest Airlines announced today that it will re-instate the popular business and leisure route, starting in June of 2017.

“The airport heard from the community that they want options for flying to and from the Silicon Valley,” said Marily Mora, President and CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority in a press release. “We were fortunate to have Alaska Airlines fill the San Jose route in June 2012; and now Southwest is offering another option for our passengers. But it is up to the community to fill the seats in order to keep this vital service from both Alaska and Southwest.”

The Southwest San Jose-Reno route will also offer passengers multiple connection opportunities up and down the west coast.

The Southwest flight will operate non-stop daily, seven days a week on a Boeing 737 with 143 seats. Monday – Friday it will depart Reno-Tahoe at 9:50 a.m. and arrive in San Jose at 10:55 a.m. The return flight will depart San Jose at 4:15 p.m. and arrive in Reno-Tahoe at 5:05 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the flight times vary slightly.

To celebrate the new service, Southwest Airlines is offering airfare as low as $39 one-way between Reno and San Jose. Tickets are on sale now. For rates and information to/from San Jose on either Southwest or Alaska Airlines, follow the Flight Info link at http://www.renoairport.com.