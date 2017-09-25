Reno-based LP Insurance recognized

LP Insurance Services, Inc., a risk management and commercial insurance brokerage firm headquartered in Reno, Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA) "Best Practices" Study Group.

Each year IIABA and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, jointly study the country's leading agencies in six revenue groups. The agencies are awarded a "Best Practices Agency" designation. The selected "Best Practices" agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.

More than 1,500 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 262 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the brokerages must be among the top-performing agencies (top 35-45) in one of six revenue groups. LP Insurance and the other top performers were all nominated by either an IIABA affiliated state association or an insurance company and qualified based on operational excellence.

LP Insurance Services specializes in property, casualty, surety, workers' compensation, employee benefits, healthcare professionals, personal and risk management services and has additional offices in Elko, Las Vegas, Gold River/Sacramento and Truckee, Calif., as well as in Phoenix.