Reno Bites Week serves up revenue to Northern Nevada

Reno Bites Week, Reno's first and only week-long celebration of local eateries, showcases local culinary talent and culture. More than 20 restaurants and eateries throughout the city join together to offer menu specials, signature events and epicurean adventures in which more than 25,000 plates of food will be served between the kick-off event at Roundabout Grill on Oct. 9 and closing out the week with The Grand Illusion at Zozo's Ristorante on Oct. 15.

The event, sponsored by Sysco Corporation, brings over $1.25 million in direct economic impact to Reno among restaurant and bar sales, sponsor support, media and added hours and the bigger tips associated with foodies and culinary enthusiasts for employees.

"The exposure we get from Reno Bites Week is second to none," said Chef Kevin Ashton of Zozo's Ristorante. "We love the influx of new guests, preparing special menus and creating lasting memories. It's exactly what a restaurant week should be."

Participating restaurants create prix fixe menus inspired by their favorite road trips, Reno Bites Week features food from the chefs' favorite traveling memories tracked by the event Passport, which is sponsored by Whole Foods Market and stamped at events throughout the week.

"Whole Foods Market is really excited to be the official passport pick-up location for Reno Bites 2017," said Heidi Rich, marketing and community relations lead. "We have an amazing local food community in the Northern Nevada area and often see our local chefs shopping in the store. We are proud to help promote these chefs and the local food movement. Reno Bites 2017 should be another very successful event."

Chef Clint Jolly, co-founder of Reno Bites Week, said the 2017 showcase will bring chefs, community members and guests together to experience why the Reno food scene is a vibrant, rising star in the national culinary community.

"Our road trip-themed event this year will help local foodies get inside the minds and bellies of some of Reno's best chefs," he said. "This event really pulls the community together to share memories, meals and great company."

This year, Reno Bites Week partnered with TravelNevada, Nevada's Division of Tourism, for the Reno Bites Road Trip promoting food-themed travel throughout the region. Foodies who post pictures with various hash tags will be entered into a drawing to be on the judging panel for the Chef Showdown.

Signature events include a Roaring '20s Murder Mystery Dinner at Homage, the Downtown Walkabite, Chef Showdown, a perennial favorite, at Czyz's Appliance and the Pigtoberfest. Details on these events and more that are fueling Reno's economy and filling Reno's bellies can be found at http://www.renobitesweek.com.