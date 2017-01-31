Reno Buick GMC Cadillac to partner with Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza in Sparks | nnbw.com

For the months of February and March, Reno Buick GMC Cadillac will proudly partner with the Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza organization by donating a brick to build the plaza, with every vehicle purchased. The “brick” is etched and may honor a fallen soldier or have a message of thanks to our veterans from each customer.

In this sales campaign honoring Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza, and with the dealership’s ongoing commitment to “Pay It Forward,” Reno Buick GMC Cadillac has pledged to donate a “brick” for each car purchased during the months of February and March to Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza. Customers participate by etching their plaza brick with a name or message.

Reno Buick GMC Cadillac proudly supports the local Reno community and with the support of its customers, this campaign reflects the dealership’s continual commitment to give back. The loyal customers of Reno Buick GMC Cadillac are what will build this memorial, one brick at a time.

For further information on Nevada Veterans Memorial how you can help support this great cause, go to their website nevadaveteransmemorial.org.