Local business and leaders to host event for forward-thinking middle and high school students | nnbw.com

Tickets are on sale for Girl Empire, a one-day conference for female middle and high school students interested in leadership and entrepreneurship.

Students will have an opportunity to hear from entrepreneurial leaders, gain confidence in the startup scene and receive guidance in interviewing. Students will learn how to develop proposals and pitch ideas during the workshop.

The January 28th conference will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Holland Project in midtown Reno. Students will be able to attend sessions with the UNR Engineering Librarians and learn about using engineering technologies to further entrepreneurial thinking.

“We want every girl to leave Girl Empire with the knowledge, confidence and connections to take charge and make her own rules as the job market are changing all the time. We prepare our girls to succeed in any field by honing leadership and entrepreneurial skills.” Klein said in a press release.

Event sponsors include Girlmade, Channel Two News, Wells Fargo, SqueezeIn, the Holland Project, the Abbi Agency, Microsoft, Natures Bakery, Reno Tahoe Limo, Bani Bands, Girls on the Run, Start Human and many other leaders in our community.

For more about Girl Empire visit: http://www.facebook.com/girlempirecon