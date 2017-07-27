Reno City Council looks at research highlighting urgent need for housing | nnbw.com

At the Reno City Council meeting on July 26, officials heard a presentation and held a brainstorming discussion regarding Reno housing issues and strategies both in the near term and long term.

The Housing Overview presented by Bill Thomas, assistant city manager, is available online.

Among the findings:

•Reno has a higher proportion of renter occupied households (55 percent).

The existing housing stock in Reno is predominately single family homes despite the higher proportion of renter occupied households (65 percent).

The senior population (over 65) is estimated to increase by 66 percent over the next 20 years.

Households earning less than 50 percent Area Median Income ($34,050) have the greatest need for affordable housing. Lower income residents and seniors are a priority.

33 percent of households in the region are cost-burdened (pay more than 30 perent of their income for housing).

33 percent of households cannot afford the median rent ($875).

Renters are much more likely to choose multifamily housing than single-family housing.

The presentation was informational.

The Council directed staff to move forward with the strategies outlined in the presentation. Staff will further vet the idea of a regional board, and return with a more formalized plan in the future, according to a summary of the meeting from city staff.