Reno City Manager recommends budget for next fiscal year | nnbw.com

Staff presented Reno City Council with a first look at the City Manager's recommended budget May 2. The Manager proposed a $533.9 million budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2017/18.

Council discussed the staff presentation, and no formal action was taken. Staff will review Council's input and bring back more recommendations during a second Budget Workshop scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 9 a.m.

"Today was a good start, but we still have work to do," Vice Mayor Neoma Jardon said. "We continue to recover from the recession by strategically replenishing our workforce and resources citywide. We are particularly focused on increasing the number of police officers and revitalizing downtown."

The proposed budget includes adding six sworn police positions, responding swiftly to our recent extreme weather by dedicating Public Works funds and working with RTC to repair potholes and partially funding the Downtown Management Organization, which is an integral part of the newly approved Downtown Action Plan.

"In order to meet the goals set by Council, ReImagine Reno, citizens and the City’s strategic plan, we will continue to work on preparing a 17/18 budget that is agreeable to Council," Acting City Manager Bill Thomas said.

Final Budget and Fee Schedule adoption will take place at a public hearing scheduled for May 17, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. Once adopted, the Budget will be sent to the Nevada Department of Taxation for review on June 1, 2017.