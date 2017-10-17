Reno eNVy announces launch of new parent company

Reno eNVy, which started out as local t-shirt manufacturer, is launching a new parent company, Home Means Nevada Co.

Nevada Day will mark the first day of the company's new brand launch with products being offered at Reno eNVy’s flagship store in downtown Reno, as well as the online store at http://www.homemeansnevada.com/ . As a part of the launch, Reno eNVy will add product offerings and expand its reach to other parts of the Silver State.

Reno eNVy will expand product offerings throughout the Silver State and offer specials and sales at its downtown Reno location during the Nevada Day weekend celebration.

The company started in 2005 started as a tent vendor at the Reno River Festival and sold over 60 shirts that first weekend. In 2008 the company leased a 300-square-foot space in the West St Market in Reno before eventually relocating to a 1,800-square-foot space on Sierra Street in Reno.