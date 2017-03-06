Reno Gazette-Journal to be printed in Carson City by parent company to NNBW | nnbw.com

Swift Communications announced last week that beginning May 2, the Reno Gazette-Journal will be printed by the Carson City-based PressWorks, Ink.

Swift Communications' PressWorks, Ink will add the Reno Gazette-Journal's print and packaging services to its extensive commercial print customer-base in northern Nevada and California.

"We are pleased to be printing the Reno Gazette-Journal and look forward to a long-term print partnership with them. This addition helps PWI fully utilize our state of the art print facility and adds jobs to the local economy." said Chris Johnston, general manager of PressWorks, Ink.

PressWorks, Ink., the Nevada Appeal and Swift Communications are based out of 580 Mallory Way in Carson City. Swift Communications is the parent company of the NNBW.