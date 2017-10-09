Reno housing market keeps heating up

The median sales price for an existing home in Reno hit $365,000 in the third quarter, up 12 percent from the same period in 2016 and up 4 percent from the second quarter, a report released Monday shows.

For the July-September period, the number or sales rose 8 percent over the year and rose 2 percent from the second quarter, according to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors report based on data from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service.

For September, Reno recorded a 6 drop in total existing home sales over the year and a 16 percent decline from August.

Across Washoe County, the median sales price rose 11 percent over the year to $347,854 and was up 5 percent from the second quarter.

The report also encompasses the Fernley east of Sparks, where third-quarter sales rose 6 percent over the year but dropped 23 percent from the second quarter, according to the RSAR report. The median sales price for the third quarter in Fernley rose 15 percent over the year and 3 percent from Q2 to $226,250.