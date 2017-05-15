Reno law office has exclusive affiliation with Employment Law Alliance | nnbw.com

The law firm of Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, LLP, is now the exclusive northern Nevada member of the Employment Law Alliance, the world's leading network of labor, employment and immigration lawyers.

David McElhinney of the firm's Reno office will lead the employment law services offered to northern Nevada-area businesses.

The firm's Las Vegas office serves southern Nevada clients.

The firm's labor and employment lawyers represent employers in employment litigation and arbitration, administrative proceedings, collective bargaining and as counsel across the full range of the human resources spectrum.

The Employment Law Alliance lawyers are evaluated on client service and value, with alliance members able to support local, national and international businesses.

"As the exclusive northern Nevada representative, our relationship with ELA means that clients across a variety of industries have access to a local law firm with truly global reach but at a fraction of the price of most large national firms," McElhinney said in a press release.

McElhinney is a partner in the firm's Litigation and Labor and Employment practice groups. With more than three decades of legal experience, he works with employers helping them anticipate, avoid and resolve human resource workplace issues. He also has been first chair legal counsel in 50 jury trials to verdict in Nevada, California and Colorado and countless bench trials, arbitrations and mediations. He is licensed in both Nevada and California.

"David offers clients an experienced perspective and is able to help them decide the appropriate path to take to reach their business goals. He also advises clients on how to put legal measures in place now in order to avoid or minimize adverse risk or exposure in the future. He is an excellent choice to represent the ELA in northern Nevada," said Mary Ellen Simonson, leader of the firm's Labor and Employment practice and member of the ELA Board of Directors.

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP is an Am Law 200 commercial law firm for handling complex matters in litigation, intellectual property, business transactions, gaming, government relations and other practice areas. It has offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Irvine, Phoenix, Reno, Silicon Valley and Tucson.

For more information, visit lrrc.com.