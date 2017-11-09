Reno Lumber secures first Nevada Certified Site

Reno Lumber is the first company to close on a Nevada Certified Site Program when it recently purchased 4.8 acres at the corner of Lamotte Road and Arrowhead Drive in Carson City.

The Nevada Certified Site Program, sponsored by the Northern Nevada Development Authority (NNDA), assists to enhance the region's appeal and to increase business potential by handling all the requirements for a purchase as part of the listing to meet the city, county and state regulations.

"After looking at several sites in Carson City, the Arrowhead property was the easiest to evaluate," explained Chris Fleiner, Reno Lumber vice president. "The due diligence that we would have to normally conduct in an acquisition was simplified by the Nevada Certified Site Program. We look forward to supporting the home building industry in Carson City, Lyon and Douglas counties from our new site."

Andie Wilson and Brad Bonkowski with the NAI Alliance Carson City commercial real estate office represented the property owners in the sale, while Bruce Robertson of NAI Alliance, represented the buyer.

A Nevada Certified Site designation serves as a pre-qualification indicating that a property's title is clear, it possesses sufficient utilities and other infrastructure required for commercial use, is properly zoned and has adequate transportation access for distribution and logistics. The goal of the program is to provide a regional inventory of commercial sites that have undergone a rigorous pre-qualification process to ensure the highest level of standards are met.

"In a nutshell, a Certified Site reduces the risk often associated with development by providing detailed and current information about a site including price and availability, utilities, access, environmental concerns and potential site development challenges," said Hooper.

Each site certified as part of the NNDA program must participate in a site visit by members of the Certified Sites Review Team, meet or exceed all the program criteria, provide complete and accurate documentation of each program element and receive final certification approval by the Certified Sites Program Committee. Main criteria areas of focus include: property, environmental, transportation, utility, grading and visuals, to name a few.