Reno Midtown Coworking space to host business pitch program | nnbw.com

Local coworking space, Fusion@Midtown, is gearing up to launch a weekly program called Pitch Craft that is designed to help entrepreneurs refine their business pitching skills. To kickoff the program, the coworking space is hosting a free introduction workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from noon to 1:30 p.m. within Fusion@Midtown located at 800 Haskell St. Reno.

The Pitch Craft: Intro Workshop will provide a four-part framework for developing, practicing, presenting, and evaluating pitches or presentations with live audiences. Pre-registration for the event is suggested at https://goo.gl/forms/TM1A0MQ4te92xJ8T2.

The Intro Workshop will be lead by Megan Arneson. Arneson was Fusion@Midtown’s very first member. She is a serial entrepreneur with her current venture being a consultant and business coach for other entrepreneurs through her company Here + Now.

“Conveying our mission in a clear, concise, and compelling manner is one of the great challenges we face in bringing about change in business,” Arneson said in a press release.

Pitch Craft is designed to be a safe platform for entrepreneurs to improve their public speaking skills as well as provide an opportunity to network with other members of the business community.

“For everyone, public speaking is pretty difficult,” Jonathan Sarmenta, community builder and resident storyteller at Fusion@Midtown, said in a phone interview with the NNBW. “A lot of what presenters need is not only practice but practicing in front of a live audience.”

The Intro Workshop is the first in a series of Pitch Craft presentation practices that will be held weekly at Fusion@Midtown. Presenters will be given up to 30 minutes to present and receive feedback and a Q&A session from a panel of local business experts. According to Sarmenta, they are still finalizing the exact day and time the weekly Pitch Craft practices will be held and will be announcing them shortly on the coworking space’s website.

Fusion@Midtown is also looking for additional business leaders to provide feedback to their weekly presenters. Business owners and entrepreneurs who are interested in getting involved are encouraged to contact Sarmenta at Jon.essentialmedia@gmail.com or 702-461-0856 for more information.

Fusion@Midtown is a locally owned coworking space within the CUBE@Midtown. It is open Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.fusionatmidtown.com.