Reno Playa Art Project opens tonight

The grand opening celebration of the Reno Playa Art Project in downtown Reno this evening at 5 p.m.

The opening will include fire dancers, a DJ spinning tunes and welcome by city officials and Reno Playa Art Project representatives.

A two-time Burning Man Global Arts Grant recipient, the Reno Playa Art Project (RPAP) includes an assortment of interactive sculptures that were seen on the playa at Burning Man 2017. The park is situated in a space formerly occupied by two dilapidated motels on Virginia Street near Fifth Street in downtown Reno.

More information can be found at: http://ArchTechReno.org.