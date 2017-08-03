Reno rents continue climb, but slightly slower | nnbw.com

Apartment rents continue to climb in the Reno, but at slightly slower pace, according to the ABODO National Rent Report for August 2017, released Tuesday.

For the month of July, Reno had dropped to the 6th highest rent climb in the U.S., with a 5.2 percent increase in the median price of a one-bedroom apartment, to $875. That compares to the June rent increase for Reno of 6.7 percent, closing the month with an average rent of $832 for a one-bedroom apartment, ABODO reported a month ago.

In July, New Orleans had the biggest rent rise at 8.6 percent, breaking the $1,500 mark; and Corpus Christi, Tex., came in at number 2, up 7.1 percent to $932.

The highest median rents in the nation are, no surprise, San Francisco ($3,210) and New York ($2,907).

