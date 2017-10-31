Reno rents still on the rise

Reno ranked as the 66th most expensive rental market in the nation in October, according to Zumper's National Rent Report for November.

The one-bedroom rate is $780, which is an increase of 5.4 percent from September and is 11.4 percent from October of 2016. The two-bedroom rate is $1,090, which is a 4.8 percent increase from September and a 13.5 percent increase from October of 2016.

Overall, the national one-bedroom rental rate dropped 1.4 percent to $1,175, while two-bedroom rate decreased a slight 0.7 percent to $1,391, among 100 cities nationwide.

Zumper is a national online apartment rental marketplace. For the latest rental report, go online at: https://www.zumper.com/blog/rental-price-data.