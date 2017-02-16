Reno residents urged to prepare for next round of storms | nnbw.com

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting more wet weather for the Reno area, issuing a Special Weather Statement as a series of weak to moderate storms are expected to impact the region beginning Thursday and potentially lasting through the middle of next week.

The City of Reno has Public Works crews on standby and is monitoring the situation closely.

According to forecasters, the storms could bring high winds, rain and snow that could make travel conditions difficult in the Sierra. Current projections don`t indicate any strong storms. However, with very wet existing conditions in lower elevations and exceptionally deep snowpack at higher elevations, even small amounts of precipitation could create renewed flooding concerns.

Residents in flood-prone areas should be on alert. The highest risk of flooding is along smaller streams and poor-drainage areas. Residents are urged to clear snow, mud and debris from storm drains on their personal property and to keep flood-mitigation measures in place.

If residents see clogged storm drains in the City of Reno, they are urged to report them to Reno Direct by calling 775-334-INFO (4636).

Sandbags

Sandbags are available at the following City of Reno locations. It is suggested that residents bring their own shovels, as there are a limited amount available on site.

Old Moana Swimming Pool location at 240 W. Moana Ln. – Open 24 hours

The Nevada Peace Officers Memorial at Idlewild Park at 2055 Idlewild Dr. – Open 24 hours

Public Works Corporation Yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row. – Open Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

River safety

The Reno Fire Department is urging residents to stay away from the Truckee River for safety reasons. The river is very fast and very cold, which can be a deadly combination. Hypothermia could set in quickly.

City of Reno residents can call Reno Direct at 775-334-INFO (4636) during regular business hours for the latest updates.