Reno Ronald McDonald House to celebrate 30th anniversary with open house | nnbw.com

Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada (RMHC Northern Nevada or the Reno Ronald McDonald House), will officially reach 30 years of service in the Truckee Meadows in August and is inviting the public to celebrate at a free Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"This year alone we rolled out a redesigned website, launched a brand new event and are having more conversations than ever with folks about what we do in the community," said executive director Marty Ozer. "And still, there are many who are unaware of what our House offers to families. By opening up our House on this special anniversary, we hope to show how our House helps those in their most vulnerable moments."

Tours of the House will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., taking place on the top of each hour. A barbecue lunch will be offered to participants for free beginning at 12:30 until supplies last. Members of the Rip City Riders, a 501(c)(3) motorcycle group who has helped the House over the last two years, are volunteering to cook and Grand Canyon University is supplying ingredients. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase for multiple prizes including a KitchenAid donated by Dillard's, a propane grill donated by RC Willey and a spa package donated by L'essence.

Special artwork will be showcased during the open house, made possible by a donation from Nevada Fine Arts. Several families who have either stayed at the Reno Ronald McDonald House over the years or used the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Renown Children's Hospital were invited to create a picture of what family togetherness means to them. These pieces will be on sale to raise funds for the House.

The 30th Anniversary Celebration year is sponsored in part by red pearl sponsors Blanchard, Krasner & French and white pearl sponsors, Newmont Mining and Server Technology, Inc. The Rip City Riders Nevada chapter and Grand Canyon University are supporting the open house through donations.

While this is a free occasion, attendees need to RSVP online so the House can plan accordingly.