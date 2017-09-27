 Reno Sub-Systems raises $11.2 million for product deployment | nnbw.com

Reno Sub-Systems raises $11.2 million for product deployment

NNBW Staff

Reno Sub-Systems, a developer of radio frequency RF matching networks, RF power generators and gas flow management systems for semiconductor manufacturing, has closed its Series C funding that produced $11.2 million for product deployment.

The additional funding will support continued development of the technology to enable leading-edge silicon manufacturing technology nodes in high-volume production.

“The C-round will allow us to support our rapidly growing number of deployments and enable high-volume manufacturing of our systems to support our recent platform wins,” said Bob MacKnight, CEO of Reno Sub-Systems.

Samsung Venture Investment Corp., one of Reno Sub-Systems investors, led the round of funding.

“We saw high value in Reno’s technology, so it only made sense for us to pursue an investment,” said Dr. Dong-Su Kim, vice president of Samsung Venture Investment Corp.

Samsung Venture Investment Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation and SK hynix are all listed as strategic investors as well. Existing investors Intel Capital, Lam Research and MKS Instruments also participated in this funding round.

