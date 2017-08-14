Reno-Tahoe International Airport brings new flights for ski season

Snowflakes have yet to fly, but the airlines serving Reno-Tahoe International (RNO) have added several flights to their winter schedules to make it easier to reach the slopes of the Sierras this upcoming ski season.

It has been more than a decade since RNO offered such a large number of airline seats for the winter season.

Following last year's record winter snowfall, the airlines are offering additional seasonal service to RNO from around the country. With nine airlines now providing air service, RNO is truly the Gateway to Tahoe and the nightlife of Reno.

Atlanta – Delta Air Lines resumes daily non-stop service from late December to early January, then once a week from mid-January to the end of March.

Chicago O'Hare – Originally scheduled for summer 2017 only, United Airlines' offers twice a week non-stop service in late December to the beginning of April.

Denver – Frontier Airlines begins new non-stop service three times a week in late November.

Houston – United offers non-stop daily service from late December to the end of April.

Las Vegas – Allegiant Air increases service to six times per week from mid-November to February.

Long Beach – Jet Blue increases service to twice a day for a short period in February.

Minneapolis – Delta offers non-stop service five times per week late December through early January, and then once a week service through the end of March.

"All of these airlines stepping up to offer additional flights during the busy winter ski season is a testament to the growth in this region and the great relationship the airport has built with our carriers," said Marily Mora, Airport Authority President/CEO. "Now we hope our community will help fill these seats and support these flights in our region."