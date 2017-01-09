Reno-Tahoe International Airport celebrates new flight to Dallas Love Field | nnbw.com

Reno-Tahoe International Airport celebrated it’s new non-stop, once a week, seasonal flight on Southwest Airlines to Dallas Love Field in a Texas-sized event on Saturday, Jan. 7.

In honor of the first departure, Reno Airport and Southwest Airlines officials and the more than 130 departing passengers commemorated the inaugural flight with a Dallas Cowboys-themed football celebration. The event boasted music, food, prizes and former Dallas Cowboys football player Glenn Carano, now the general manager at Silver Legacy Resort Casino and Eldorado Resort Casino.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport announced the new flight back in July of 2016. This announcement followed the start of three daily flights between Reno and Oakland on Southwest.

“The seasonal service to Dallas Love Field is another demonstration of our region’s outstanding partnership with Southwest Airlines,” Marily Mora, president and CEO of Reno-Tahoe International Airport, said in a press release. “Southwest provides more flights in our market than any other airline and we truly appreciate their support for Reno-Tahoe.”

Reno-Tahoe International Airport was previously offering three daily non-stops on American Airlines to Dallas Fort Worth; but the Southwest non-stop to Love Field will give travelers a new option to the Dallas area.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport was previously offering three daily non-stops on American Airlines to Dallas Fort Worth; but the Southwest non-stop to Love Field will give travelers a new option to the Dallas area.

The new flight departs Dallas Love Field at 11 a.m. Saturdays and lands in Reno at 12:30 in the afternoon. It departs Reno at 11 a.m. and lands in Dallas at 4:05 p.m. The new seasonal flight will runs from January to March 4, 2017.

Love Field is the headquarters for Southwest Airlines and offers connections throughout the Southwest air service network.

The Love Field service is one of a dozen new flight announcements by Reno-Tahoe International Airport in the past two years.

For ticket information, go to http://www.southwest.com.