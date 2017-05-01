Reno’s first container park and beer garden opens for business | nnbw.com

Reno's first container park and beer garden is officially open in the heart of downtown Reno.

The newly constructed community gathering stop is called The Eddy and is located on the south side of the Truckee River at 16 South Sierra St., next to the Wild River Grille and the Riverside Artist Lofts.

"It has been fun to see," Phil Buckheart, co-owner of The Eddy, said about watching the development come to fruition.

The Eddy is constructed out of shipping containers to create a family-friendly and pet-friendly venue that features two bocce courts, food trucks, three bar areas, artwork by local artists and more. The Eddy employs approximately 25 people.

Buckheart said that they have been pleasantly surprised by the positive feedback since the opening.

"We have received lots of good feedback overall," Buckheart said.

The soft opening for the container park and beer garden was held April 15. They will host an official grand opening celebration on May 5 that will extend throughout the weekend. Buckheart explained that the grand opening celebration will act as a way to thank family, friends, investors, local artists, community members and more who helped make the project possible.

The nearly half-acre lot had been vacant for many years before Buckheart and Kurt Stitser, the other owner of The Eddy, leased the land. The developers signed a five-year lease for the property back in March 2016. They plan to reevaluate the location when their lease is up in 2021 and either look to continue their lease on the property or move to another spot in downtown Reno, Buckheart explained in a prior interview with NNBW.

Buckheart said that construction to get the site operational took approximately three and a half weeks. However, they are still in the process of adding other features such as overhead lighting and additional artwork. They also plan to have three sculptures in the beer garden as part of Reno Sculpture Fest and hope to be involved with other community events such as Artown and Reno Craft Beer Week.

The current hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday- Saturday, weather permitting. For more information and to stay up-to-date, visit The Eddy's Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/TheEddyReno/.