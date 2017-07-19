Renown honored with 2017 Freedom Award | nnbw.com

Northern Nevada's Renown Health is one of only 15 recipients of the 2017 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest honor the Department of Defense bestows to employers for their support of employees serving in the Guard and Reserve.

Renown representatives will receive the award in a formal ceremony at the Pentagon on Aug. 25.

Over 3,000 Freedom Award nominations were submitted nationwide by Guardsmen and Reservists.

Renown has more than 100 active military and veterans on staff. Since 2008, the healthcare network has seen 35 full-time active duty deployments by its employees.

Under agreements with the Nevada Air National Guard, Airmen serving in the 152nd Medical Squadron have come to Renown for training on procedures they'd normally have to travel great distances to receive.

The Freedom Award was established in 1996 by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) to draw attention to the support provided by the business community.

Renown celebrated the announcement of the award last month at an event in Reno attended by hospital employees, members of the Guard and Reserve and volunteers with ESGR.

Nevada has had seven Freedom Award recipients, most recently the Washoe County School District in 2014.