Review of proposed energy policies and how they benefit Nevada’s economy | nnbw.com

The public is invited to attend a free energy policy forum the afternoon of Friday, January 20, to learn about some of the policy recommendations made by the Governor’s New Energy Industry Task Force. The forum will be held from 2:30-5:00 p.m. at the Innevation Center, 450 Sinclair Street in Reno. Several of these recommendations have already been introduced as bills for the upcoming session of the Nevada Legislature, others have been submitted by various legislators as Bill Draft Requests (BDRs).

Advocates will explain policies that, if implemented, would benefit Nevada’s economy including expanding energy efficiency programs, particularly for low-income utility customers, accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles, recharging Nevada’s roof top solar industry, and facilitating community solar arrays. Community solar arrays or “solar gardens” are innovative concepts and projects that enable renters and other consumers who don’t have the opportunity to install roof top solar panels on their own homes or businesses the chance to benefit from local solar power generation.

The forum’s featured speaker is Jennifer Taylor, Executive Director of the Clean Energy Project (CEP). Other scheduled speakers include Tom Polikalas of the Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP) and Angela Dykema, Executive Director of the Nevada Governor’s Office of Energy.

A mixer/discussion follows from 5-6 to facilitate networking and answer questions from attendees. The forum is free, but space is limited. Registrations are available at Eventbrite at http://bit.ly/2jKDGfZ