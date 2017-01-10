Richard G. Campbell, Jr. launches new firm | nnbw.com

Richard G. Campbell, Jr. launched The Law Office of Richard G. Campbell, Jr., INC, a solo practice law firm, focusing on the areas of administrative law, public utility law, water law, complex business litigation, construction litigation and employment litigation.

“Over the course of the past 18 years, I have worked as a partner at several large regional law firms and I believe that now is the time to bring my unique perspective and experience to my own firm,” Campbell said in a press release. “I understand the importance of working with businesses and individuals to advise them on how to avoid litigation, and if matters do go to court, how to handle the complexities of the court system. It is my utmost goal to achieve the best result possible at a fair and reasonable cost.”

Campbell grew up in northern Nevada and has been practicing law since 1981. He received his J.D. from Gonzaga University School of Law.

Over the course of his legal career Campbell has handled a variety of legal matters ranging from criminal matters to complex business litigation and has represented individuals, small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. He has tried cases in state and federal courts throughout Nevada representing telephone companies, electric utilities, natural gas utilities, gaming companies, manufacturer’s, airlines, real estate developers, hotel companies, counties, municipalities and the State of Nevada. He has also represented many of these same businesses before numerous state regulatory agencies including the Public Utilities Commission and the Nevada State Engineer.

A board member of Western Industrial Nevada (WIN), Campbell is a member of both the Washoe County and Clark County Bar Associations. He is admitted to the United States District Court Nevada, the United States Court of Appeals Ninth Circuit and the United States District Court Central, Eastern and Northern Districts California.

The law office is located at 200 S. Virginia St., 8th Floor. For more information visit http://www.rgclawoffice.com.