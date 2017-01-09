Road advisory: Much of Sparks Industrial Area is open | nnbw.com

Much of the Sparks Industrial Area is NOW back open to the public with some exceptions:

Glendale Avenue between McCarran Boulevard and Meredith Way remains closed and is underwater.

Kleppe Lane between Meredith Way and Greg Street remains closed and is underwater.

McCarran Boulevard from Greg Street to the City of Reno remains closed.

Southbound off-ramp at Vista Boulevard remains closed.

Police and barricades will be active at road closures.

Standing water remains on roadways throughout the industrial area. Some traffic signals remain inoperable. Please drive with caution.

Map of current road closures can be found here.

At least a dozen buildings have flood waters surrounding the structures.

Residents in the Sparks Boulevard and Baring Boulevard area are being asked to park in driveway so Sparks’ crews can remove mud and debris from neighborhood roads.

For questions or general information, residents and business owners can contact Sparks Flood Recovery Hotline is 775-353-5555.