Rock Blvd and Galletti Way closures start Monday | nnbw.com

CARSON CITY – Traffic closures will begin May 8 on Rock Boulevard and Galletti Way at Glendale Avenue in Reno and Sparks as part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Glendale Avenue reconstruction project.

Traffic will be able to travel on Glendale Avenue through the Rock Boulevard and Galletti Way intersections in both directions. But beginning Monday, May 8 through late June, certain sections of Rock Boulevard and Galletti Way will be closed:

-The north side of Rock Boulevard from Glendale Avenue to Hymer Avenue will be closed to through traffic. Drivers will be detoured to 21st Street via Hymer Avenue.

-Galletti Way at Glendale Avenue will also be closed, with drivers detoured to Kietzke Lane to access Galletti Way.

-Interstate 80 truck traffic is encouraged to use McCarran Boulevard during the closures.

All businesses remain open with at least one access during construction.

The road closures are needed to fast-track construction of a more durable concrete roadway surface at the two heavily-traveled intersections. The closures cut the time of construction at the Rock Boulevard intersection in half, from as much as six months to two to three months. The closures also provide a safety benefit by separating drivers and construction crews.

As reconstruction of the north side of Rock Boulevard completes, similar closures will take place on the south side of the roadway through early August. At that time, the south side of Rock Boulevard will be closed to through traffic from Glendale Avenue to just south of Freeport Boulevard, with local detours available.

Also as part of the project, approximately two and a half miles of Glendale Avenue and Second Street between Kietzke Lane and east McCarran Boulevard will be completely reconstructed and repaved. Sidewalk and roadway drainage improvements will also be made.

Through late 2017, sections of the Glendale Avenue will continue to be reduced to one lane in each direction. At least one access to each business will remain available during business hours, but on-street parking will not be available throughout construction.

The approximately $14 million improvement project by contractor Granite Construction will improve Glendale Avenue for the as many as 14,500 vehicles traveling the road daily, including many heavy trucks and other commercial vehicles. The road was last fully repaved in 1995, with minor resurfacing in some areas more recently.

Major construction is scheduled to continue through late 2017, with potential minor finishing construction in spring 2018. Further project information is available at http://www.glendaleproject.com or by dialing (775) 352-1920.