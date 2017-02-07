Rogue Gaming Studio expands Downtown Reno offices | nnbw.com

Basin Street Properties has signed a lease extension with Rogue Gaming Studio for 9,419 square feet in its 50 West Liberty building in Downtown Reno.

Rogue Gaming Studio is expanding from 6,614 square feet on the third floor at 50 West Liberty to take 9,419 square feet. “It’s great to see a software development company like Rogue Gaming growing in Downtown Reno,” said Scott Stranzl, Vice President of Leasing for Basin Street Properties in a press release. “A strong Reno economy needs a diversified job base and Rogue Gaming is a perfect example of success and growth outside of manufacturing and distribution.”

Rogue Gaming Studio joins many other companies opening or expanding offices in Downtown Reno, capturing over 30,000 square feet of available space in 2016. “It’s still a great time to be in Northern Nevada and specifically in Downtown Reno,” said Patrick Crawford, President of Rogue Gaming Studio in a press release. “Downtown Reno provides the ideal environment of work-life balance we like to promote.”

Broader trends in the video game industry have positively influenced Rogue Gaming. “We see the consolidation in the gaming industry to be good for businesses like ours,” said Crawford. “The big guys can’t be everything to everybody, and that’s where we come in. We can offer personalized service to smaller customers who would not otherwise get the level of attention we provide.”

50 West Liberty is a Class A office building in the heart of Downtown Reno. A new fitness center, complete lighting retrofit and newly remodeled lobby are some of recent property updates that make 50 West the premier Downtown Reno office location and have driven vacancy in the building below 8%. Basin Street Properties owns and manages 723,646 square feet of class A office space, hospitality, multi-family and retail in Reno and is leading the redevelopment of the Kings Inn into 3rd Street Flats. Representing Basin Street Properties was Dominic Brunetti and Scott Shanks of Dickson Commercial.