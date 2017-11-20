RSAR makes donation to youth program

The Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors made a $21,500 check presentation to the Nevada Youth Empowerment Program (NYEP), a Reno community-based youth service provider that assists homeless young people.

The donation is designated to assist with NYEP's successful residential program for women aged 17-24 who otherwise would be homeless. The project will infill and rehab the existing property, and provide affordable housing for young adults transitioning from homelessness or foster care, and seniors who are struggling on a fixed income into an affordable housing options.

The young women who participate in the nine-to-18-month NYEP Community Living Program are empowered with the knowledge, skills, and resources to transition into young adults.

The donation, which was raised from funds collected during the Live and silent auction at Black & White Affair held Sept. 21 at The Grove in SouthCreek in Reno.