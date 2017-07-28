RSCVA releases room revenues report for June | nnbw.com

Washoe County room occupancy percentages of 77.1 percent for the month of June are 4.3 percent above the 73.9 percent level for the same month last year, according to report released Thursday by the Reno-Sparks Convention & Visitors Authority. There were 28 (0.0 percent) less available rooms for the month compared to the prior year.

Taxable room revenues of $35,443,798 for the month of June are above the prior year by $4,551,070 (14.7 percent).

Cash occupied room nights of 359,289 are above the prior year by 19,534 (5.7 percent). Comp occupied room nights of 74,716 are below prior year by 10,380 (-12.2 percent), and 28-day occupied room nights of 134,248 are above prior year by 14,416 (12.0 percent). Total occupied rooms for the month (Cash,Comp, 28-day) are 568,253 (4.3 percent) above the prior year.

Year-to-date cash occupied room nights of 3,608,115 are 79,494 (2.3 percent) above prior year. Cash average rates year-to-date of $96.29 are $6.45 (7.2 percent) above the prior year. Year-to-date, total taxable room revenues of $347,411,086 are $30,397,015 (9.6 percent) above prior year.