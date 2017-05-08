RSCVA set to launch new brand and campaign Thursday | nnbw.com

The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) will launch a new destination brand and marketing campaign, while announcing new target markets, at the Nevada Museum of Art this Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m.

The event will take place in the museum’s roof-top Sky Room. The Nevada Museum of Art is located at 160 W. Liberty St., in downtown Reno.

The RSCVA is the primary agency supporting the promotion of meeting, convention and tourism business for the Reno/Sparks/North Lake Tahoe region. For more information, call the RSCVA at 775-827-7654 or visit http://www.VisitRenoTahoe.com.