RTC designated bike friendly business by League of American Bicyclists | nnbw.com

The Regional Transportation Commission is being recognized for its efforts to encourage cycling, transportation choices and environmentally sustainable modes of travel. The RTC was awarded the silver level designation for its commitment. The RTC is among 1,300 businesses and organizations across the country to receive recognition.“This designation affirms the RTC’s dedication to creating safe and healthy communities through planning and constructing Complete Streets, which are streets that enhance safety and mobility for all types of users,” RTC Executive Director Lee Gibson said in a press release. “The RTC encourages its employees to ride to work and for everyone to ride bikes to bus stops since bicycles may be easily secured on our buses,” he added.

In awarding the RTC a silver designation, the League of American Bicyclists considered accommodations for bicyclists at RTC facilities including: bike racks, video surveillance for bike parking and a bike fix-it station at RTC 4TH STATION. Moreover, the RTC participates in numerous events to educate employees and members of the public about bicycling safety – including Bike Week in May and International Walk to School Day.

For more information on the League of American Bicyclists, go to: http://bikeleague.org.