RTC plans open house to look at Midtown Corridor Concepts survey results | nnbw.com

The online Midtown Corridor Concepts and Finishes Survey was open to the public and requested feedback on the conceptual lighting, landscaping, sidewalk pattern, and seating concepts and finishes for Virginia Street from Plumb Lane to Liberty Street.

The RTC will present those findings during the Community Working Group (CWG) open house on Monday, Aug. 14, 2-3:30 p.m. at the RTC 1st Floor Conference Room located at 1105 Terminal Way, Reno.

The RTC is planning transportation improvements in the Virginia Street corridor to provide roadway, bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

Learn more about the project visit virginiastreetrapidextension.com. Please access this link to sign up for project updates.