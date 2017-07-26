RTC seeking feedback on esthetics of Virginia Street improvements | nnbw.com

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is inviting you to share your preferences and provide feedback on the lighting, landscaping, sidewalk pattern, and seating concepts and finishes by participating in a survey through July 28th.

The information shared will be presented as part of a recommendation for approval by the RTC Board of Commissioners and the Reno City Council after the survey is complete.

The concepts in the survey include improvements for Virginia Street from Plumb Lane to Liberty Street that includes the Midtown area and are conceptual in nature. Final products may vary subject to design requirements and material availability. For certain elements, including opportunities for seating and public art, the City of Reno will lead a separate public process to select a design or artists.

To learn more about the project, visit virginiastreetrapidextension.com.