Rural business development grant open for applications | nnbw.com

The Nevada State Office of USDA Rural Development is accepting applications for the Rural Business Development Grant Program. RBDG grants are available to public bodies, non-profit organizations and federally recognized tribal groups to finance and facilitate various business opportunity or business enterprise projects that serve rural areas. Individual businesses are not eligible to apply.

The RBDG program can assist with targeted technical assistance such as marketing and feasibility studies and business plans, purchasing equipment for small and emerging businesses, creating a revolving loan fund, and supporting rural distance learning programs for educational or job-training.

Grants will be awarded competitively at the state level; a separate Native American set-aside is funded through a national competition.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Laura Chavez at the State Office of USDA Rural Development at (775) 887-1222 Ext. 117. Applications must be sent to the Nevada State Office of Rural Development located at 1390 S. Curry St. Carson City, NV, 89703. Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2017 to be eligible for consideration.

For more information on the Rural Business Development Grant visit the USDA RD website at https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/rural-business-development-grants .