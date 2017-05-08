Rye Patch announces first gold pour at resurrected Florida Canyon mine | nnbw.com

Rye Patch Gold Corp. announced May 1 that it had completed the first gold pour from the new leach pad at the refurbished Florida Canyon Mine in Northwestern Nevada between Lovelock and Winnemucca.

A total 485 ounces of gold was poured as doré (a semi-pure product) in the month of April from the new South Heap Leach Pad with the first pour occurring on April 25. In addition, residual leaching from the old Florida Canyon and Standard Gold mines produced 602 ounces.

"This is a significant milestone for Rye Patch Gold," President and CEO William Howald said in a press release. "The Florida Canyon team has done a phenomenal job on the re-start of the mine and we are excited to be Nevada's newest gold producer. We can now turn our sights to realizing the tremendous potential of our other projects along the Oreana Trend and reaching our goal of becoming Nevada's next mid-tier producer."

Rye Patch began irrigation of the newly built South Heap Leach Pad only nine months after acquiring the Florida Canyon mine in July 2016. The company plans to ramp up towards commercial production during the second quarter of 2017.

Rye Patch is a Nevada based, Tier 1, mining company engaged in the mining and development of quality resource-based gold and silver mines and projects along the established Oreana trend in west central Nevada.

The company's Nevada focus arose from management's extensive knowledge of the state's geology and mining industry, along with a well-established professional network amongst Nevada's leading mining companies.

Howald is a co-founder of Rye Patch Gold with 22 years in the international gold exploration and mining industry gained primarily in Nevada, Mexico, and Central and South America.

With the acquisition of the operating Florida Canyon Gold Mine, Rye Patch Gold Corp. now controls a trend-scale platform with operations, resource assets and exploration upside.

Rye Patch Gold Corp. is a British Columbia company based in Vaancouver, BC and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Rye Patch Gold U.S. Inc. is the exploration arm and Rye Patch Mining U.S. Inc. is the Nevada operating company. Both are wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries of Rye Patch Gold Corp.

For more information about the company, go to http://www.ryepatchgold.com.