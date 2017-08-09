Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center recognized for Diabetes and Endocrinology services | nnbw.com

Reno – Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center has been recognized as a Best Hospital for 2017-18 in Diabetes and Endocrinology by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Hospitals rankings, now in their 28th year, are part of U.S. News' patient portal, designed to help patients make informed decisions about where to receive care for life-threatening conditions or for common elective procedures.

"As a Best Hospital for Diabetes and Endocrinology treatment, Saint Mary's has shown its dedication to ensuring diabetic patients receive timely, accurate, and comprehensive treatment programs to manage their chronic condition," said Helen Lidholm, CEO of Saint Mary's Health Network.

For the 2017-18 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures, and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 152 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

"For nearly three decades, we've strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “By providing the most comprehensive data available, we hope to give patients the information they need to find the best care across a range of specialties."

The U.S. News methodologies include risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety, quality of nursing care and other care-related indicators.

