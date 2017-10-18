Sales begin on Midtown housing project

Sales will begin this week on the Midtown Lofts and Sinclair Bungalows, on the north edge of the Reno’s Midtown District.

The housing development–six townhomes, three bungalows, and two original Victorian homes–were developed by Reno's S3 Development Company and are located at Stewart and Sinclair Street.

Midtown Lofts will host an open house on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m., open to the public.

The lofts and bungalows come fully landscaped, fully fenced and designed for low-maintenance living ranging in size of 1,544-square-feet to 1,995-square-feet. Each unit includes an outdoor living covered rooftop deck, and all units include parking and garages.

Marmot Properties of Reno will be the listing agents offer sales on the brand new homes.

"New residential areas are needed in the ever demanding Midtown District," said Blake Smith of S3 Development Co., in a release. "These homes will be a breath of fresh air amongst the older structures and will be an additional step towards discovering Reno's new identity, Reno's really never seen anything like this before.”