Sandoval announces Tesla growth during State of the State address | nnbw.com

January 17, 2017, was Governor Brian Sandoval’s fourth and final state of the state address.

AS YOU ALL KNOW, TESLA’S GIGAFACTORY PROJECT HAS

IMPRESSIVELY CONTRIBUTED TO OUR ECONOMIC GROWTH STORY.

CURRENTLY, TESLA HAS MORE THAN 1,000 FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES AND 2,000 CONSTRUCTION WORKERS ON SITE, AND 5 MILLION SQUARE FEET OF THE GIGAFACTORY IS ALREADY BUILT.

IT’S A PROJECT THAT HAS HIT ITS MARKS AND CONTINUES TO BUILD SPEED.

IN 2014, WHEN ANNOUNCING NEVADA AS THE LOCATION OF THE FACTORY, ELON MUSK CALLED NEVADA THE “GET IT DONE” STATE.

PRODUCTION OF TESLA’S NEXT CAR, THE MODEL 3, HAS

FILLED THE COMPANY’S CALIFORNIA FACILITY.

TONIGHT, I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT TESLA WILL EXPAND ITS INVESTMENT IN NEVADA BY PRODUCING THE ELECTRIC MOTORS AND GEARBOXES FOR THE MODEL 3 AT THE

GIGAFACTORY.

THIS NEW PROJECT WILL YIELD MORE THAN $350 MILLION IN ADDITIONAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT AND ADD 550 SKILLED JOBS TO NEVADA’S NEW ECONOMY.

I WANT TO THANK J.B. AND TESLA FOR THE DECISION TO DOUBLE-DOWN ON THE “GET IT DONE” STATE.