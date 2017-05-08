SBA recognizes Nevada State Bank as a top business lender | nnbw.com

RENO – The Small Business Administration Nevada District office awarded Nevada State Bank the silver Lender of the Year award for 7(a) loan production.

At the 2017 SBA Small Business Awards, Nevada State Bank received the award in recognition of the 34 SBA 7(a) loans it provided businesses in SBA fiscal year 2016. The 7(a) loan program is the most frequently used financing program for start-up and existing small businesses. The bank provides SBA loans to assist a wide range of small business needs. SBA loans are government-backed loans that help businesses get started, maintain operations or expand.

"We are honored to receive such recognition from the Small Business Administration," said Megan Comfort, vice president and SBA/small business manager for Nevada State Bank. "Nevada State Bank takes great pride in being a leader in SBA lending. We strive to give small businesses the capital and resources they need to succeed. This award reflects our commitment to providing financing for small businesses in the communities we serve."

The annual SBA Small Business Awards, hosted by Vegas PBS, were held on Thursday, May 4 at the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.