Seminar can help veterans start their own business

The U.S. Small Business Administration launched the "Boots to Business REBOOT" program throughout the country three years ago. REBOOT is designed for Veterans of all eras, and Servicemembers, that include National Guard and Reserves, and their spouses and dependents. The Nevada Small Business Development Center is providing this powerful program throughout the state of Nevada for the third year, reaching out to new Nevada locations. The program is entirely free and has already been provided in Nevada communities that include Las Vegas, Henderson, Pahrump, Elko, Ely, Winnemucca, Fallon, Laughlin and Mesquite.

This course is being offered in partnership with the Veteran's Business Outreach Center as they participate at the 99th National Convention for the American Legion held at the Tuesday, Aug. 22 Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Reno. The program is free, and registration is required.

Boots to Business REBOOT is a full-day training event that provides participants an overview of business ownership as a career vocation, an outline and knowledge of the components of a business plan, a practical exercise in opportunity recognition, and an introduction to available public and private resources. There are 8 topics covered that include:

Intro to Business Ownership

Basics of Business Opportunity Recognition

Understanding Markets

The Economics of Small Business Start-Up

Choosing the Correct Legal Entity

Financing the Venture (special Access to Capital panel)

Intro to Business Planning

Moving Forward with Resources

To register for this program, please click https://sbavets.force.com/s/ to see the calendar, and click August 22nd Reboot @Atlantis Casino Resort. For questions on the event, contact Kathy Carrico at 775-240-0356, or kcarrico@unr.edu.