Shop Small Nevada planned for Small Business Saturday

Nevadans are encouraged to mark their calendars for Small Business Saturday, this Saturday, Nov. 25, and to make a point of shopping at local business.

The annual national Small Business Saturday campaign, sponsored by American Express, encourages consumers to patronize small, local businesses during the holiday shopping season.

This year, the State of Nevada Department of Business and Industry joined the Small Business Saturday Coalition to develop the Shop Small Nevada campaign, a first-of-its-kind statewide initiative. With financial support from the coalition, Shop Small Nevada collateral and advertising was created, including a PSA featuring Lieutenant Governor Mark Hutchison encouraging Nevadan's to "Shop Small."

"I encourage all Nevadans to support these local businesses on Saturday and throughout the year. By including these unique, local merchants in your holiday shopping traditions you keep hard-earned local revenue within your community," said Marcel F. Schaerer, Department of Business and Industry Deputy Director. "Spending your dollars locally creates a ripple effect, with local businesses more likely to reinvest in the community through support of ancillary businesses and local charities."

Reno locations featuring Shop Small Nevada events include:

Reno Town Mall Nevada Marketplace Christmas Expo- 4001 S. Virginia Street

Opens at 10:00 am, ribbon cutting ceremony with snacks and refreshments at 11:00 am.

Over 250 local merchants

Midtown District- 20 participating merchants

Riverwalk District- 8 participating merchants

For more information about Small Business Saturday or to locate more small business retailers throughout the state, visit http://www.shopsmall.com.

For a listing of the participating merchants, visit the Shop Small Nevada Facebook page- http://www.facebook.com/ShopSmallNV.