Sierra Family Pharmacies launch Sierra Compounding Pharmacy | nnbw.com

Reno – Sierra Family Pharmacies have announced the opening of Sierra Compounding Pharmacy, located at 9738 S. Virginia Street, No. G, in south Reno.

"We are proud to serve as a locally owned, family pharmacy and will continue offering hands on and accessible customer service," said David Vasenden, RPh and owner. "As one of the only compounding pharmacies available in our area, we have chosen to focus on our core practice of providing this needed and valuable resource to our community, allowing us to stay current with our evolving industry."

Sierra Compounding Pharmacy, formerly Sierra Pharmacy, has a state-of-the-art facility and is PCAB Accredited. The pharmacy has absorbed the compounding prescriptions previously held at Don's Pharmacy, in order to complete all compounding at the south Reno location. Don's Pharmacy has closed and Sierra Pharmacy will no longer accept traditional prescriptions, effective August 9.

Patients can bring in written compound prescriptions and Sierra Compounding Pharmacy will also offer mail orders or delivery as a benefit to their customers.

Patients who previously received traditional prescriptions from Don's Pharmacy can call 775-329-2000, and Sierra Pharmacy patients can call 775-853-3500, to be directed to the new location of their pick up or refills. For more information on Sierra Compounding Pharmacy and other locations visit http://www.sierrafamilypharmacies.com.