Silver Sage Sports & Fitness moves to downtown Reno

Silver Sage Sports & Fitness Lab, a sports performance and fitness center, has moved inside Fizio at 400 Mill Street in Reno.

Fizio is a fitness center and lounge at that opened this past spring. All Silver Sage Sports & Fitness Lab services, including performance and fitness testing, bike fit and gait analysis, are available at the new location. Silver Sage Center for Family Medicine remains at 10467 Double R. Blvd. in South Reno.

"At Fizio, we're surrounded by active people looking to get the most out of their training and our services support those efforts," said Medical Director Andrew Pasternak, MD, MS in a release. "This is a great move for our clients— both the athletes looking to enhance performance and anybody interested in improving their overall health and wellness."

Along with the move, Silver Sage Sports & Fitness Lab, has made a couple of staff announcements.

Michelle Faurot has been promoted to the position of director of the Silver Sage Sports & Fitness Lab, and is in charge of all performance and fitness testing services. Jonnie Diederich has been hired as the new bike fit technician. He has earned bicycle fitting certifications from Serotta International Cycling Institute, Specialized Body Geometry and Trek Fit Services.

In addition, Fizio owner Lauren Evans, an certified personal trainer, will perform gait analysis for clients.