Small Farm Conference filled with opportunities to learn about agriculture | nnbw.com

The Nevada Small Farm Conference offers attendees a jam-packed conference with renowned speakers from across the country and intensive workshops included in the registration fee. It will be held at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Feb. 3-4. Early bird registration is $95 until Jan. 25, and regular registration is $105.

The conference offers a wide range of topics, from land management and animal care to growing garlic and melons in the high desert. Trending topics such as using climate and weather data; photography for social media; and the latest in Nevada research will also be presented. The conference includes 20 sessions and four intensive workshops, along with a Friday night social mixer. Continuing education credits are also available.

Among the featured speakers will be Steve Moore, Professor of AgroEcolgy at Elon University in North Carolina. Moore will lecture on soil building and hoop house production, and his keynote luncheon presentation will touch on his experiences while working in the Russian dachas almost a decade ago.

For sponsorship and exhibitor information, conference details and registration information, visit the conference website, http://www.nevadafarmconference.com, or contact Ann Louhela at 775-250-1339 or ann.louhela@wnc.edu.